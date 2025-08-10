Virat Kohli Gears Up For Australia Odis Amid Retirement Speculations Khaleej Times

In what seems to be an exciting development for fans, star Indian batter Virat Kohli posted a picture with Gujarat Titans assistant coach Naeem Amin after what seemed be like a practice session.

Kohli took to his Instagram to post a picture with Naeem and captioned it, "Thanks for helping out with the hit brother. Always lovely to see you."

This could very well be a sign that Kohli, who retired from Tests and T20Is, is gearing up for a season of ODI cricket.

From October 19 onwards, India will tour Australia for a three-ODI and five-T20I series. Fans could get to see the 'King' back in action on October 19 at Perth's Optus Stadium, with two more matches scheduled for Adelaide (October 23) and Sydney (October 25).

The social media post brought a sense of relief to fans after Indian media reported that the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is likely to have a 'professional' conversation with Kohli, 36, and Rohit Sharma, 38, on their future plans.

The two stalwarts are facing a big question mark on their future having retired from T20 and Test cricket.

With Kohli and skipper Rohit now only available for ODIs, the Indian selectors are reportedly keen on having a discussion about their plans as the next 50 overs World Cup is still two years away.

While Rohit will turn 40 by the time the 2027 ODI World Cup starts in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, Kohli will be 39.

The selectors, according to multiple Indian media outlets, are planning to build a team for the future.

Rohit and Kohli haven't played a competitive match since the 2025 IPL (Indian Premier League).

A report on Dainik Jagran, a prominent Hindi newspaper, even indicated that two superstars could be asked to prove their match fitness for international cricket.

"If they wish to prolong their career until 2027, the report revealed, they would need to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's domestic List A tournament, to stay match-ready and in contention for selection. The BCCI's domestic participation condition, the report suggested, might prompt the duo to retire," the Hindustan Times wrote, citing a report on Dainik Jagran.

The veteran duo's last international assignment was the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy when both played important roles in India's triumphant campaign. (With inputs from ANI)