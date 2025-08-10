Omani Ids Now Valid For 10 Years In A Move To Save Time, Effort: Police

Omani citizens will no longer have to worry about renewing their IDs every five years, as authorities have announced extending the validity of these identity documents to ten years.

The decision was taken by the Inspector General of Police and Customs in the Sultanate, police said on Sunday.

Recommended For You Schools to courts: Dubai expects new AI icons to be used across sectors

The decision set the fee for the national ID card at 10 Omani rials, valid for 10 years, and 10 Omani rials for issuing a replacement national ID card in case of damage or loss.

To save time and effort, Omani ID cards can now be used as a valid form of identification for a wide range of government and private sector services, eliminating the need to present multiple documents.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

To save time and effort for citizens, the validity period for both Omani ID cards and passports is now 10 years.

This change means that Omanis will no longer need to renew these essential documents as frequently, reducing administrative procedures and costs for individuals and government agencies.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to enhance public services, improve convenience for citizens, and align with international best practices in document issuance and management.