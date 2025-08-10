India: New Yellow Line Of Bengaluru's 'Namma Metro' To Help Over 600,000 In Daily Commute

On Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Yellow Line of Bengaluru Metro, running from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra.

Modi was seen buying a ticket through QR-code enabled vending machines at the Ragigudda metro station before flagging off the new line of the 'Namma Metro'.

The Yellow Line is part of the Metro Phase-2 project, which is worth Rs 71.6 billion. The new line which runs for 19km, and has 16 stations, will take the metro cover in Bengaluru to 96km.

The inauguration of the new line will enable over 600,000 people to commute daily through the Namma Metro, said Shobha Karandlaje, the Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment.

Modi is also expected to lay the foundation stone of the Phase-3 project, which is expected to cover over 44km, with 31 elevated stations.

The Indian Prime Minister earlier flagged off three Vande Bharat trains at KSR Railway Station, from Bengaluru to Belagavi; Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune; and Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.