Video: Dubai Police Reunite Inmate With Her Children After Long Separation

An emotional reunion recently brightened the life of a female inmate at the Correctional and Punitive Institutions in Dubai.

Colonel Jamila Al Zaabi, Director of the Women's Prison, explained that the inmate had been noticeably withdrawn and isolated from the other inmates. When approached by the prison administration, she confided that she deeply missed her children and had not seen them for a long time.

After learning her story, the administration worked swiftly to arrange a reunion. Watch what happened in the video below, posted by Dubai Police.

The visit was a part of the“Inmate Happiness” initiative, designed to ease the emotional burden on inmates during their sentences.

Colonel Al Zaabi affirmed that the General Department of Correctional and Punitive Institutions is committed to fostering social and humanitarian efforts, including strengthening family ties for inmates.

She added that such initiatives are key to building trust between police and society, reinforcing the values of compassion and tolerance, and providing meaningful support to both inmates and their families.

The inmate thanked Dubai Police, saying she had always dreamed of seeing her children again.