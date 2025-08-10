UAE Travel: List Of Items Banned, Restricted In Hand Baggage At Dubai, Sharjah Airports

UAE passengers were alerted of an important new flight rule, as Emirates banned the use of power banks on board from October.

To aid in safe travel, a number of items are banned in cabin baggage by UAE airport authorities. Some others are not banned, but have restrictions placed on them regarding the quantity or kind of object being carried.

While this list is provided by airport authorities, there may be further restrictions depending on the airline. It is always advised to contact the airline you are travelling with for updated, carrier-specific regulations

Banned in hand baggage in Dubai

According to Dubai Airports, the following goods are not allowed to be carried in cabin baggage:



Hammers

Nails

Screw drivers and sharp work tools

Scissors with blades longer than 6cm

Personal grooming kit (parts longer than 6cm will be confiscated)

Swords and sharp objects

Handcuffs

Firearms

Ammunition of flare guns

Laser guns

Walkie talkie

Lighters. However, only one lighter on the person of the passenger is permitted.

Bats

Martial arts weapons

Drills

Ropes

Measuring tapes

Packing tapes Electrical cables, except for personal trip use



Avoid carrying liquids, unless it is absolutely necessary. According to Dubai Airports, an individual liquid container must not exceed 100ml.

Passengers can carry a maximum of 10 containers, equivalent to one litre.

If the passenger carries any medications, it must be accompanied by a doctor's prescription.

If the passenger has a metal medical device in their body, a doctor's certificate must be presented to the authorities. Power banks can be carried, however they must not exceed an output of 100Wh. If above 100Wh and 160Wh, the device may be permitted, depending on airline regulations. However, it can not exceed 160Wh; power banks must also not be used during the flight.

Restrictions for hand baggage in DubaiBanned items in Sharjah

According to Sharjah Airport, here is a list of items that are completely prohibited in both cabin and checked baggage:



Bludgeons like billy clubs, baseball bats

Flammable gas like gas cartridges, gas lighters

Items that are dangerous when wet like calcium, calcium carbide, alkali earth metal alloy

Flammable solids including matches, sulphur, metal catalyst etc

Chemical and biological agents like sulphur, smallpox, hydrogen cyanide, viral haemorrhagic fever. Items that could pose a threat of a chemical/biological attack will be immediately notified to the airport operator, police, military or other relevant authority and isolated from public terminal areas

Flammable liquids and corrosives such as gasoline, paint, wet batteries, printing ink, alcoholic beverages with high alcohol content, oil lighter etc.

Firearms which mean any weapon from which a shot, bullet or other missile can be discharged or fired, including starter and flare pistols.

Knives with blades of 6cm or longer, along with knives considered illegal by UAE law, as well as sabres, swords, cardboard cutters, hunting knives, souvenir knives, and martial arts devices.

Oxidizers such as sodium chlorate, bleach, ammonium nitrate fertiliser and others. However, oxidizers can be carried on cargo aircraft

Non-flammable and non-toxic gases such as diving tanks, fire extinguishers, compressed oxygen and others

Radioactive materials: These include various types of radionuclide. Category I White: Not more than 5μ Sv/h on external surface; Category II Yellow: More than 5μ Sv/h but not more than 500μ Sv/h on external surface; Category III Yellow: More than 500μ Sv/h but not more than 2 mSv/h on external surface.

Toxic gas and substances, including carbon monoxide and ammonia solution. However, these are acceptable on cargo aircraft

Infectious diseases such as bacteria, viruses, medical waste

Explosives and ammunition including fireworks, distress signals, blasting caps

Dangerous goods including polymeric beads, internal combustion engines etc.

Suspicious articles including items resembling explosive devices or items that appear like a weapon or dangerous item.

Dangerous articles including ice picks, alpenstocks, toy or 'dummy' weapons or grenades, straight razors and elongated scissors, all of which could be used as a weapon.

Disabling or incapacitating items including tear gas, mace and similar chemicals and gases, and electronic stunning/shocking devices. Organic peroxide

Restricted items

While these items can be carried in cabin baggage, certain rules must be followed:



Liquids: Only limited quantities can be carried, up to 100ml. This includes bottled toiletries, drinks, fragrances, cosmetics and all frozen liquids. The bottles should be placed in a clear, re-sealable 20cm x 20cm plastic bag, and presented separately to staff at X-ray screening point. Medicines and special foodstuff: Items such as baby food, and medicines should be carried separately. Authorities may ask the passenger to provide proof of authenticity for any medicine, such as a prescription or letter from a medical practitioner.