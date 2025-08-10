Punjabi-Canadian Rapper Shubh To Bring His 'The Supreme Tour' To Dubai In Middle East Debut

Fresh from his sold-out North American and Canadian tour, Punjabi-Canadian rapper and hip-hop artist Shubh is set to electrify Dubai with The Supreme Tour on October 5 at the Coca-Cola Arena, promising an immersive live experience complete with striking visuals and high-energy beats. Fans can look forward to a dynamic setlist featuring chart-topping hits like Still Rollin, Fell For You, Elevated, One Love, Supreme, and the viral anthem Cheques, alongside powerful new material.

Marking his first-ever performance in the Middle East, Shubh expressed his excitement:“This is a landmark moment for me, performing in Dubai for the very first time. As a Punjabi artist representing my roots on a global stage, I feel grateful and proud to be part of this new era for South Asian music.”

Hailing from Toronto, Shubh has built an international following with his blend of sharp lyricism, hypnotic flows, and deep emotion, evolving from intimate basement gigs to sold-out arenas worldwide. Presented by Studio Majime Dubai and DXB Live, the Dubai show is being hailed as a milestone in the region's entertainment calendar, blending global hip-hop energy with South Asian artistry.

Tickets are available for purchase on the venue's official website.