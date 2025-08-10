EU Foreign Ministers To Hold Urgent Ukraine Talks Monday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Brussels, Belgium: Top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas said she would convene an emergency meeting of EU ministers Monday as she stated any deal between the United States and Russia to end the war in Ukraine must include Kyiv and the bloc.

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will meet in the US state of Alaska on Friday to try to resolve the three-year conflict. Europe insists Ukraine must be part of talks.

"President Trump is right that Russia has to end its war against Ukraine. The US has the power to force Russia to negotiate seriously. Any deal between the US and Russia must have Ukraine and the EU included, for it is a matter of Ukraine's and the whole of Europe's security," Kallas said in a statement Sunday.

"I will convene an extraordinary meeting of the EU foreign ministers on Monday to discuss our next steps," she said. The meeting will take place online.

"As we work towards a sustainable and just peace, international law is clear: All temporarily occupied territories belong to Ukraine," Kallas said.

She also warned any deal "must not provide a springboard for further Russian aggression against Ukraine, the transatlantic alliance and Europe".