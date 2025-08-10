Oil Prices Plunge Amid US Tariffs And Ukraine Tensions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Oil prices ended the week with significant losses, influenced by the latest round of US tariffs and the mounting anticipation surrounding US-Russia discussions on a ceasefire for the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Both major oil benchmarks, Brent and West Texas Intermediate, saw considerable weekly declines, with Brent recording a 4.4 per cent drop and WTI losing over 5 per cent.

On Friday, Brent crude, which represents the global benchmark for oil, closed at $66.59 per barrel, marking a modest 0.24 per cent increase from the previous day's session. Meanwhile, WTI, the gauge tracking US crude, was essentially unchanged, remaining at $63.88 per barrel. Despite the small uptick on Friday, both crude prices experienced a sharp weekly decline.

The primary catalyst behind the fall was the imposition of new tariffs by the US on Chinese imports, which are likely to further strain global economic relations. This move has exacerbated concerns about potential disruptions in oil demand, especially as growth projections for key economies face downward revisions. Additionally, traders and analysts have been closely monitoring the possibility of a breakthrough in the US-Russia negotiations on a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict, which could drastically alter oil supply dynamics.

The market's response was swift, with oil prices responding to the broader economic uncertainty generated by geopolitical tensions. Analysts highlighted that any potential peace settlement would alter the existing energy supply structure, especially in relation to Russia, a major player in global oil production and exportation.

Compounding these concerns, oil's performance has been lacklustre year-to-date, with both Brent and WTI benchmarks down nearly 11 per cent. The drop in oil prices since the beginning of the year underscores the heightened volatility in global energy markets, driven by ongoing geopolitical risks, shifting demand patterns, and unpredictable macroeconomic conditions.

The evolving geopolitical landscape has left traders in a state of heightened caution. In particular, the US's evolving foreign policy on Russia, especially its stance on the conflict in Ukraine, has been central to oil market fluctuations. The possibility of a ceasefire agreement could lead to an influx of Russian oil back into global markets, which would add further pressure on already struggling crude prices.

Economic forecasts point to a weakening global demand for oil. The International Monetary Fund has adjusted its global growth outlook downward, partially due to the global trade disruptions caused by tariffs and ongoing political tensions. These issues have raised doubts about the sustainability of oil prices in the short term, despite a minor rebound on Friday.

The potential for a resolution in the Russia-Ukraine conflict has raised complex questions for the energy sector. While a ceasefire could reduce the supply disruptions caused by the war, the global oil market has become accustomed to Russian oil being partially sidelined due to sanctions. Reintegrating Russian oil into the market would present a series of challenges, with uncertainty about how quickly the market could absorb the additional supply.

Market sentiment has also been influenced by concerns over inflation and its broader economic implications. Oil prices, historically sensitive to inflationary pressures, have been under intense scrutiny as central banks, particularly in developed economies, work to balance interest rate hikes and the risk of economic slowdown. Rising interest rates in major economies have dampened demand for oil, as higher borrowing costs stifle investment and consumer spending.

As the US continues to implement tariffs on imports from China, global trade is expected to remain under pressure, further weighing on economic growth and, by extension, the demand for oil. While some countries in the Asia-Pacific region may face challenges in accessing cheaper oil supplies, others, such as India, have been able to tap into the dip in prices to stockpile reserves. However, the long-term effect of such price fluctuations remains unclear, especially as the global oil market remains tethered to the broader economic climate.

