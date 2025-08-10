Igniting Young Minds: Alrowwad Digital Media Camp Empowers Future Creators At Aida Camp

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN /

Alrowwad Cultural and Arts Society, in cooperation with the Palestinian Ministry of Culture, concluded the activities of the Alrowwad Digital Media Camp, which lasted for two weeks and involved dozens of children and youth from Bethlehem Governorate.

The closing event was held in the presence of the Chairperson and members of Alrowwad's Board of Directors, the organization's management and staff, along with wide participation from the families of the participants, representatives of official and civil institutions, and a group of media professionals and university academics. The event opened with a live exhibition of digital creativity, where the children showcased the projects they completed during the camp. The outputs varied between images and videos enhanced with artificial intelligence technologies, digital drawings created by the participants, 3D printed works, in addition to robotics programming projects and short film productions.

In his opening speech, Alrowwad's media coordinator, Mohammad Abu Haniyeh, emphasized that the digital camp was not just an ordinary activity for children but rather a comprehensive educational experience. It provided participants with a unique opportunity to acquire practical skills in modern technology and digital media, develop their teamwork abilities, critical thinking, and artistic creativity.

The closing ceremony featured live presentations in which some children explained the steps of executing their projects before the audience, reflecting their confidence and skills. The film screenings added a joyful atmosphere to the faces of attendees and participants alike.

Dr. Abdel Fattah Abu Surour, General Director of Alrowwad Society, affirmed the organization's commitment to continuing the provision of innovative educational and training programs that empower children and youth to build a knowledge-based and creative society. He also expressed gratitude to the Palestinian Ministry of Culture for its support and enhancement of the cultural and artistic experience for children at Aida Camp through this year's edition of the Alrowwad Digital Media Camp.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Ministry of Culture's Bethlehem Office expressed her happiness with the outputs and productions presented by the children, considering them a true achievement that enabled children to express themselves in a modern way and with distinctive creative style. She also extended her thanks to Alrowwad Society and its teams for their pioneering role in providing a creative environment for children across various fields.

The second edition of Alrowwad Digital Media Camp this year provided children with a space to explore media skills in various forms. At the Alrowwad Digital Exhibition corners, children displayed diverse productions including robotics shows, 3D printing works, comic stories created using artificial intelligence, podcast episodes, games programmed by the children, and a film production corner where children presented short cinematic performances.