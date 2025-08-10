Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Record Set For Junior Pan American Games By Panamanian Emily Santos -

2025-08-10 02:13:39
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panamanian Emily Santos set a new record in the 100-meter breaststroke this Sunday, August 10, at the Junior Pan American Games, held in Asunción. Santos set a new record by crossing the finish line with a time of 1:08.55 minutes and qualified for the final of this event, scheduled for 4:32 p.m.



In her initial impressions, Santos commented that this is a good start to a matchday in which she promises to give her all until the final.



