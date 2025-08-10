US C-130 Arrived In Panama With Training Equipment

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) On Sunday morning, a U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft arrived at the Teniente Octavio Rodríguez Garrido Air Base in Panama Pacific, carrying equipment for a joint training program between the Panamanian Public Force and specialized personnel from the United States. Deputy Commissioner Mayco Palacios, National Director of Naval Operations, emphasized that this jungle survival training is part of a strategy to strengthen the technical and tactical capabilities of Panamanian public forces. This seeks to counter national and transnational threats and strengthen the security of the Panama Canal. The pilot program will be carried out at the Almirante Cristóbal Colón Naval Air Base in Colón, with the participation of instructors and students from both countries.

The program was designed in conjunction with the U.S. Army's Jungle Operations Training Center. Between August 13 and 23, three Joint Task Force-Bravo helicopters will join the training, always respecting national sovereignty. Commander Palacios indicated that 44 U.S. Marines and 40 Panamanian public security units will participate.“These actions, along with the PANAMAX exercises, strengthen our operational capabilities to protect the Canal and national security,” he stated. The Naval Air Force reaffirms its commitment to international cooperation to improve the preparedness and response of the Public Forces and ensure the protection of the country's strategic interests.

