Police In Guabala, Chiriquí Province, Seize Drugs In A False Vehicle Bottom

2025-08-10 02:13:38
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Following a search and seizure of a vehicle at the Guabalá Comprehensive Control Post in Chiriquí province, police units arrested two people and seized 100 rectangular packages containing suspected illicit substances. The drugs were found in a false bottom of the car, located in the rear. Additionally, three pieces of technological equipment were also found, which, along with the detainees, were forwarded to the competent authority.

Two individuals arrested after police chase in Punta Pacifica during an attempted home theft.



In the last 24 hours, the National Police arrested 159 people, seized 10 firearms, and one hundred packages of drugs. National Police discover a rifle-type firearm in San Miguelito

