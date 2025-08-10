Egypt Launches 2 Separate Energy Storage Plants With 1,500 Mwh Capacity In Aswan, Red Sea
The discussion centered on plans to establish Egypt's first stand-alone energy storage plants. These plants are designed to optimize the use of renewable energy and enhance the stability of Egypt's unified electricity grid, especially during peak demand times.
This initiative supports the Ministry's strategy to increase reliance on renewable energy sources, optimize conventional fuel usage, reduce carbon emissions, and encourage private sector participation in national energy projects. The goal is for 42% of Egypt's energy mix to come from clean energy by 2030, with 65% of total power generation expected to come from renewables by 2040.
During the meeting, Minister Esmat provided an update on several key energy projects, including the Abydos 2 solar power project, which has a capacity of 1,000 MW and will be paired with a 600 MWh battery storage station currently under construction in Aswan Governorate. Esmat also discussed the Amont 2 wind power project (500 MW) in the Ras Shukeir area.
The discussion also covered the progress of Egypt's first-ever stand-alone energy storage stations - two separate stations with a combined storage capacity of 1,500 MWh - being developed in Aswan and the Red Sea Governorates. These stations will be connected to the national electricity grid and play a crucial role in stabilizing grid operations and accommodating more renewable energy.
Minister Esmat noted that the electricity sector had successfully introduced battery-based energy storage systems in Egypt in recent months. Currently, there is a functioning station in Aswan, managed by AMEA Power, which adds 300 MWh of storage capacity to the grid. Work is ongoing to expand storage facilities, especially stand-alone stations, as part of a broader plan to enhance grid capacity and reliability.
He stressed that energy storage systems are essential for maintaining grid stability and ensuring a continuous supply of electricity, particularly as renewable energy becomes a larger part of the energy mix.
Esmat also highlighted the vital role the private sector plays in Egypt's energy strategy, emphasizing its leadership in driving energy projects and expanding storage capacity to meet future energy demands.
