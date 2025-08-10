Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Authorities Warn Flash Floods In Southern Kingdom

2025-08-10 02:01:40
Amman, August 10 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) warned about the risk of flash floods in southern areas of the Kingdom, driven by heavy rainfall from cumulus cloud formations and soaring temperatures.
The PSD reported Sunday that flash floods have already occurred in parts of Tafileh and Ma'an governorates, urging people to avoid approaching or attempting to cross floodwaters, whether on foot or in vehicles.
The PSD added that external patrols have recorded intense rainfall in areas of Ma'an in recent hours and called on motorists to exercise extreme caution while driving to protect their safety and that of others.

