403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Authorities Warn Flash Floods In Southern Kingdom
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 10 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) warned about the risk of flash floods in southern areas of the Kingdom, driven by heavy rainfall from cumulus cloud formations and soaring temperatures.
The PSD reported Sunday that flash floods have already occurred in parts of Tafileh and Ma'an governorates, urging people to avoid approaching or attempting to cross floodwaters, whether on foot or in vehicles.
The PSD added that external patrols have recorded intense rainfall in areas of Ma'an in recent hours and called on motorists to exercise extreme caution while driving to protect their safety and that of others.
Amman, August 10 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) warned about the risk of flash floods in southern areas of the Kingdom, driven by heavy rainfall from cumulus cloud formations and soaring temperatures.
The PSD reported Sunday that flash floods have already occurred in parts of Tafileh and Ma'an governorates, urging people to avoid approaching or attempting to cross floodwaters, whether on foot or in vehicles.
The PSD added that external patrols have recorded intense rainfall in areas of Ma'an in recent hours and called on motorists to exercise extreme caution while driving to protect their safety and that of others.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment