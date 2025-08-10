403
Ministry Of Endowments Provides Qr9mn To Debtors With Criminal Charges
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) During H1 of 2025, the Zakat Affairs Department at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has provided a total of QR 9,060,270 in assistance to 161 cases of debtors facing criminal charges as a result of their debts.
Head of the Zakat Services Department at Awqaf Yousef Hassan Al Hammadi highlighted the commitment to deliver all zakat funds to rightful beneficiaries and pointed out that this assistance is being provided to legitimate recipients of Zakat.
Al Hammadi said that requests for assistance undergo thorough examination and verification of claims and official documents in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure transparency and fulfill the intended religious objectives.
He said that assistance to debtors is only granted where the debt arises from legitimate activities and not from extravagance or poor financial management, adding that a judicial imprisonment ruling against the debtor is required, in addition to a formal assistance request supported by documentation.
Al Hammadi called on those wishing to make zakat payments to do so at Zakat collection points and offices across the country or to pay them online via the Zakat Affairs Management app for smartphones, the department's website, Qatar Islamic Bank and Al Rayan Bank ATMs, or through direct bank transfers.
The Head of the Zakat Services Department at Awqaf noted that these efforts reflect the Zakat Affairs Department's commitment to facilitating the performance of zakat and ensuring its secure and transparent delivery to rightful recipients.
