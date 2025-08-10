Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
50,000-Year-Old Pottery, Stone Tools Discovered In Saudi Arabia

2025-08-10 02:00:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Saudi Heritage Commission announced the discovery of circular structures resembling tombs dating to the third and second millennia BC, alongside an ancient road leading to Riyadh, and numerous pottery and stone artifacts, some dating back 50,000 years, at an archaeological site in Al-Quraynah.

A statement from the Saudi commission highlighted on Sunday that these discoveries followed the completion of the archaeological survey and excavation project in Al-Quraynah town, northwest of Riyadh.

The commission noted that the project is part of the Al-Yamama archaeological initiative, which aims to chart the archaeological map of the Riyadh region and the surrounding areas by leveraging advanced exploration technologies to document untapped sites and analyze human settlement patterns throughout various eras.

