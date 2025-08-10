IAF Mourns 1971 War Hero Group Captain D.K. Parulkar
All Air Warriors expressed heartfelt condolences on the demise of the veteran, who led one of the most daring escape attempts from captivity in Pakistan.
Commissioned into the IAF in March 1963, Group Captain Parulkar held various key appointments, including Flying Instructor at the Air Force Academy and Battalion Commander at the National Defence Academy.
He also served on deputation in Singapore for two years.
During the 1965 India-Pakistan conflict, his aircraft was hit by enemy fire, injuring his right shoulder.
Despite advice to eject, he flew his crippled aircraft back to base, an act of grit and skill that earned him the Vayu Sena Medal.
In the 1971 India-Pakistan War, then Wing Commander Parulkar was taken prisoner in Pakistan.
Displaying remarkable initiative and determination, he led a high-risk escape attempt with two fellow officers from the Prisoner of War camp.
The mission, executed under hostile and unpredictable conditions, required relentless hard work, courage, and ingenuity -- traits that reflected the highest traditions of the IAF.
The escape compelled the enemy to respect the calibre of the IAF, both in the air and on the ground.
"For dedicated and distinguished service of a very high order, the President is pleased to award VISHISHT SENA MEDAL to Wing Commander Dilip Kamalkar Parulkar," said IAF in a press statement.
His life remains a testament to dedication, national pride, and the unyielding spirit of the Indian Air Force.
His legacy will continue to inspire generations of air warriors, serving as a reminder that true valour lies not only in combat but also in the resilience of spirit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment