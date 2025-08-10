Former Afghan Jujitsu Defeats American Opponent
KABUL (Pajhwok): Former Afghan national jujitsu player Sohail Fidayee has defeated his American opponent in a freestyle competition match.
The competition took place last night at the PFC organization. Fidayee was able to knock out his American opponent via submission in the first round and win the match.
PFC organization for free competitions in a video clip of Fidayee's victory on its Facebook page explained,“Congratulations to Afghanistan on this victory”.
This competition was held in the Texas state of United States.
Fidayee has played four open matches so far, winning all four of them, the report added.
On Saturday, Afghan boxer Mohammad Zakaria Zamani defeated his Russian opponent.
