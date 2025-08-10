Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Former Afghan Jujitsu Defeats American Opponent

Former Afghan Jujitsu Defeats American Opponent


2025-08-10 02:00:18
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Former Afghan national jujitsu player Sohail Fidayee has defeated his American opponent in a freestyle competition match.

The competition took place last night at the PFC organization. Fidayee was able to knock out his American opponent via submission in the first round and win the match.

PFC organization for free competitions in a video clip of Fidayee's victory on its Facebook page explained,“Congratulations to Afghanistan on this victory”.

This competition was held in the Texas state of United States.

Fidayee has played four open matches so far, winning all four of them, the report added.

On Saturday, Afghan boxer Mohammad Zakaria Zamani defeated his Russian opponent.

hz/ma

MENAFN10082025000174011037ID1109908830

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search