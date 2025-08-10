15 Tonnes Of Diseased Lemons Returned To Pakistan
KABUL (Pajhwok): About 15 tonnes of unusable lemons imported from Pakistan were denied entry at Torkham crossing in eastern Nangarhar province, a press statement said on Sunday.
In a statement, the Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Department wrote the lemons were infected with pests and were returned to Pakistan by the quarantine management.
Head of Agriculture Maulvi Mohammad Wali Mohsin advised traders to import high-quality and healthy fruits and vegetables into the country based on the regulations of the Islamic Emirate, so that people's health remains protected from any risk.
Previously, such poor-quality goods have been rejected and sent back to Pakistan at Torkham.
hz/ma
