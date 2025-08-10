500,000 Acres Registered As State Land In 18 Provinces

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 18,500 acres of land was retrieved in 10 provinces last month and over half a million acres of Emirati land registered in 18 provinces, the Ministry of Justice said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said technical teams recovered 18,526 acres of Emirati land in 10 provinces last month after investigating and verifying it and handed it over to relevant agencies.

It said the reclaimed land was situated in Faryab, Jawzjan, Daikundi, Ghor, Khost, Logar, Nimroz, Sar-e-Pul, Uruzgan and Maidan Wardak provinces.

The largest amount of land reclaimed in the past month was in Logar province measuring 2,938.5 acres, the statement added.

According to MoJ, technical teams to prevent land grabbing registered over 550,000 acres of Emirati land in 18 provinces, and more than 650,000 acres of land are under investigation in 26 provinces.

The process of reviewing, confirming, and returning Emirati land continues in all provinces, and the files of thousands of acres of usurped Emirati land are under investigation by the Land Usurpation Prevention Commission and the technical delegations of the commission in provinces.

