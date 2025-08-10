VSP Investigates After Burlington Police Officer Shoots At Subject No Injuries Reported

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates after Burlington police officer shoots at subject; no injuries reported

BURLINGTON, Vermont (Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025) - A Burlington police officer shot at the driver of a motor vehicle early Sunday morning, Aug. 10, 2025. No one was injured. Following standard protocol, the Vermont State Police is leading the investigation into this officer-involved shooting.

The shooting occurred following a report of a disturbance at about 12:40 a.m. Responding Burlington officers were searching for a vehicle in connection with the call and located it in the vicinity of 16 Prospect Hill. During the interaction, one Burlington officer fired his duty weapon.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation by members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit. VSP's Crime Scene Search Team responded and processed the location where the incident occurred.

The state police will release the identity of the officer involved after 24 hours. He has been placed on paid administrative leave by the Burlington Police Department.

When the Vermont State Police investigation into this incident is complete, the case will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General's Office and the relevant State's Attorney's Office for independent reviews of the use of force.

VSP asks that anyone with information that could assist in the investigation call the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111 or submit an anonymous tip online at .

No further details are currently available.

- 30

-

