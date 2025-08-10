Maryland Pork Meeting Notice
The election for delegate candidates representing pork producers in the 2026 National Pork Producers Delegate Body will take place at 5:30 PM on August 13, 2025. This event will be held alongside a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Maryland Pork Producers Association, located at 433 Kent Narrows Way N, Grasonville, MD. All Maryland pork producers are invited to attend.
Producers who are 18 years of age or older, residents of the state, and have paid all required assessments are eligible to be considered as delegate candidates and to participate in the election. Eligible producers are encouraged to bring a sales receipt that shows hogs were sold in their name with the checkoff deducted.
For more information, please contact the Maryland Pork Producers Association at 118 Dundee Avenue, Chester, MD, or call 443-262-8491.
