Pakistan: Rights Group Accuses Authorities Of Conducting Surveillance, Harassing Baloch Protesters In Islamabad

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Aug 10 (IANS) The Baloch families sit-in in Islamabad demanding the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and an end to enforced disappearances in Pakistan's Balochistan continued for the 26th consecutive day on Sunday even as the BYC accused the Pakistani authorities of maintaining road blocks, conducting surveillance and harassing protesters instead of addressing their legitimate demands.

According to the BYC, Baloch protesters, including elderly women and young children, continued to stay on the roadside without shelter amid scorching heat as authorities did not allow them to set up a camp. The protesters held the banner with the message "Stop Collective Punishment" and "Release BYC leaders." The banners also featured pictures of BYC leaders, including Mahrang Baloch.

In a statement shared on X, BYC stated: "Today marks the 26th consecutive day of the Baloch families' sit-in in Islamabad, held to demand the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Amidst scorching heat, these families including elderly women and young children remain on the roadside without shelter, as authorities continue to deny them the right to set up a camp."

"The road to the Islamabad Press Club remains sealed, cutting them off from the space traditionally meant for victims to raise their voices. Instead of addressing their legitimate demands, Pakistani authorities maintain road blockades, conduct surveillance, and harass participants," it added.

On August 8, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed grave concern over the escalating human rights crisis and deteriorating state of fundamental rights and civic freedoms in Balochistan. A report of the fact-finding mission of HRCP titled 'Balochistan's Crisis of Trust' revealed a disturbing pattern of continued enforced disappearances, shrinking civic space, erosion of provincial autonomy, and unchecked impunity - conditions that continue to fuel public alienation and political instability in the province.

"Enforced disappearances emerged as the most urgent and widespread human rights concern during the mission. Testimonies from political leaders, civil society actors, and law enforcement officials collectively point to the scale, impunity, and evolving character of this practice. Accounts suggest that the phenomenon, far from being isolated or exceptional, has become systematic, thereby undermining the rule of law and severely eroding public trust in state institutions," the HRCP report read.

The rights body also called for independent investigations into alleged reprisals against those who speak up against enforced disappearances. The mission noted that "while militant attacks targeting ordinary citizens, including non-Baloch settlers, are indefensible and must be prosecuted, the passage of the Anti-Terrorism (Balochistan Amendment) Act 2025 is deeply problematic". It mentioned that "the law permits 90-day detentions without meaningful judicial oversight, raising concerns about the potential for torture and abuse".

The mission urged the Pakistani government to withdraw the Act and instead ensure that all counterterrorism efforts comply with the country's human rights obligations. According to the report, electoral manipulation and the political sidelining of nationalist parties have severely undermined public trust in democratic processes in Balochistan.