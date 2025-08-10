Nirvana Holding & 9Yards Communications Announce Sponsorship Of Emirati Racer Alia Abdulsalam Firoz Ahead Of F4 Powerboat New Season

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – August 2025: Nirvana Holding, in collaboration with 9Yards Communications, has announced the signing of an official sponsorship agreement with Emirati powerboat racer Alia Abdulsalam Firoz. Under the agreement, both entities will serve as the official providers of travel, tourism, and media services for her local and international participation in Formula 4 Powerboat World Championship.

This initiative reflects the shared commitment of both companies to supporting national talent and empowering Emirati women across various fields – particularly in the realm of marine sports – while also enhancing their presence on regional and global platforms.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Mr Omar Al Ali, CEO of Nirvana Holding, who affirmed that supporting Alia Abdulsalam reflects the Group's vision of actively contributing to the development of Emirati sports. He stated:“We are proud to sponsor the first Emirati woman to compete in F4 Powerboat World Championship, and we firmly believe in her exceptional potential to represent the UAE on the global stage. This partnership underscores our ongoing commitment to supporting Emirati champions and shaping inspiring success stories.”

For his part, Omar Sarieddine, Deputy CEO of 9Yards Communications, said:“At 9Yards Communications, we are proud to be part of this inspiring partnership that brings together sport, ambition, and empowerment. Supporting racer Alia is a continuation of our commitment to championing national talent and highlighting Emirati success stories – particularly in fields that demand extraordinary passion and perseverance. We believe that media plays a vital role in showcasing such achievements, and we will leverage our expertise to ensure this Emirati champion's story reaches audiences around the world.”

Alia Abdulsalam is the first Emirati woman to compete in the Formula 4 Powerboat World Championship, marking a significant milestone in her upcoming appearances as she strives to achieve new accomplishments in the name of Emirati women's sport.

Alia is set to begin her international appearances for the 2025 racing season with the Norway Grand Prix on 15 August, followed by her participation in the F4 Powerboat World Championship on 16 September, in Italy – one of the season's most prominent and competitive events.

Alia Abdulsalam Firoz expressed her pride in the partnership, stating:“I am truly grateful to Nirvana Holding and 9Yards Communications for their tremendous support, which gives both myself and my team a significant morale boost as we pursue championship titles. Our goal is clear – to compete for top positions in every race and represent the UAE with pride on the international stage.”

This partnership provides comprehensive logistical support for the racer and her team, including transportation, accommodation, and administrative and media coordination. These efforts aim to enhance their readiness to compete at the highest level in the upcoming championships.

This agreement represents a successful model of collaboration between the private sector and sports institutions in supporting Emirati talent, nurturing a new generation of champions, and reinforcing the UAE's presence on the global marine sports stage.

About 9Yards Communications:

9Yards Communications is a leading marketing and communications agency headquartered in Abu Dhabi, in the UAE, and a participant in the United Nations Global Compact – adhering to its principles-based approach to responsible business. With a broad portfolio of both government and private sector entities and companies in the UAE and MENA region, 9Yards Communications is made up of a 150-strong team of marcoms professionals, across multiple marketing disciplines. These include integrated strategic consultancy, event management, public relations, advertising, multimedia production, media buying and digital media. 9Yards Communications' strategy also aligns with the vision of the UAE leadership's economic goals for diversifying the economy, encouraging innovation, and adopting long-term growth strategies in the business sphere.

About Nirvana Travel & Tourism:

Established in 2007, Nirvana Travel & Tourism is a leading UAE-based travel management company renowned for delivering premium travel solutions, corporate services, and lifestyle experiences. Through its Mazaya Membership Programme, Nirvana extends exclusive benefits and discounts across hospitality, retail, and lifestyle sectors, enhancing value for corporations and individuals alike.