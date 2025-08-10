African Commission On Human And Peoples' Rights Statement On The Occasion Of The International Day Of The World's Indigenous Peoples 9 August 2025

MENAFN - African Press Organization) BANJUL, The Gambia, August 10, 2025/APO Group/ --

The African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) joins the international community in commemorating the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, observed annually on 9 August.

This year's theme,“Indigenous Peoples and AI: Defending Rights, Shaping Futures”, invites renewed reflection on the intersection of technology, human rights, and the self-determination of Indigenous communities. While artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies hold the potential to advance development, they also pose new challenges to the protection of traditional knowledge, cultural heritage, land rights, and privacy.

In Africa, Indigenous populations and communities remain integral custodians of biodiversity, guardians of ancestral lands, and bearers of unique cultural identities. Yet, many continue to face systemic discrimination, marginalization, displacement, and the erosion of their cultural and linguistic heritage. The African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights guarantees the right to equality, non-discrimination, cultural participation, and self-determination, and that these rights extend fully to Indigenous peoples.

The Commission underscores the importance of Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) in any initiatives affecting Indigenous peoples, including the use of their knowledge, data, and resources in technological systems. AI systems should not exploit Indigenous knowledge Systems (IKS) without compensation. AI should not perpetuate historical injustices or replicate discriminatory patterns; rather, they should be designed and governed in ways that reflect Indigenous worldviews and safeguard their rights. Meaningful participation of Indigenous Peoples in policy-making and in the design of technological systems is essential

On this Day, the ACHPR:

1. Calls upon State Parties to the African Charter to adopt and implement robust legal, policy, and institutional frameworks to protect the rights of Indigenous populations and communities, including in the digital sphere. States are encouraged to develop national AI strategies that are inclusive of IKSs as well as Indigenous perspectives and uphold data sovereignty.

2. Urges technology developers and private sector actors to respect Indigenous data sovereignty, avoid exploitative practices, and engage in genuine partnership with affected communities.

3. Encourages civil society, academia, and the media to promote awareness, foster dialogue, and amplify the voices of Indigenous peoples in shaping technological futures.

4. Reaffirms its commitment to monitor, report, and advocate for the full realization of Indigenous peoples' rights, including through its Working Group and other special mechanisms, in conformity with the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

As the world moves deeper into the digital era, the ACHPR emphasizes that the survival and flourishing of Indigenous peoples in Africa depends on State Parties collective commitment to Indigenous People's Rights, justice, equity, and respect for their environmental custodian role and rights both off and online, today and for generations to come.

