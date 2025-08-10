Texas Department Of Public Safety Celebrates 90 Years Of Service And Innovation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AUSTIN – Today, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) proudly marks its 90anniversary, honoring nine decades of unwavering commitment to public safety, service and innovation. Since 1935, DPS has grown into one of the nation's most comprehensive public safety agencies, encompassing divisions that lead in law enforcement, technology, forensics, aviation, intelligence and more.

“Since 1935, DPS has grown with Texas - evolving to meet new challenges while never forgetting our core values of integrity, excellence, accountability and teamwork,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin.“From our earliest days to today's modern, multi-mission agency, DPS remains focused on one overarching goal: protecting and serving Texas, while remembering courtesy has a place in all that we do. This anniversary is more than a celebration of our history; it is a moment to honor the past and reaffirm our commitment to the future. None of this would be possible without the people we serve - thank you, Texas, for 90 years of partnership and support.”

DPS was established in 1935 when Governor James V. Allred signed legislation passed by the 44th Texas Legislature to create a unified, efficient approach to statewide law enforcement and public safety. The agency was formed through the consolidation of the Texas Highway Patrol (established in 1929) and the Texas Rangers (established in 1823), the oldest law enforcement agency with statewide jurisdiction in the United States. This new department brought together Texas' legacy of frontier justice with a growing need for coordinated public safety across the state.

Today, DPS stands as a multi-faceted agency with a statewide footprint and a global reach. DPS is responsible for protecting more than 1,200 miles of international border and safeguarding over 31 million Texans. With 4,782 commissioned officers and 6,985 non-commissioned employees, the department continues to grow with 1,317 positions recently approved in this last legislative session. DPS now operates across 20 divisions and offices , each playing a critical role in fulfilling the agency's mission. The department is comprised of the following: Aircraft Operations, Chief Auditor's Office, Crime Laboratory, Crime Records, Criminal Investigations, Cyber Security, Driver License, Finance, Government Relations, Highway Patrol, Information Technology, Infrastructure Operations, Media and Communications Office, Office of General Counsel, Office of Inspector General, Regulatory Services, Texas Rangers, and Training Operations. The department maintains 384 buildings across Texas, encompassing more than 3.3 million square feet, and a fleet of nearly 6,000 vehicles. In total, DPS oversees approximately 1.9 billion in assets, reflecting the scale and complexity of its commitment to protecting and serving the Lone Star State.

Looking ahead, DPS remains focused on evolving to meet the challenges of tomorrow. During the most recent legislative session, DPS established the new Homeland Security Division to enhance the state's ability to prevent and respond to threats against Texans and our critical infrastructure. This new division underscores the department's continued commitment to innovation, collaboration and preparedness. From advanced cutting-edge training programs to leveraging the latest technology and intelligence capabilities, DPS is investing in the tools and talent needed to protect Texas in an increasingly complex world. As threats grow more sophisticated, so too does our resolve to stay one step ahead- ensuring the safety and security of our state for generations to come.

As part of celebrating 90 years, DPS highlighted the evolution and impact of its core divisions, each playing a vital role in protecting and serving the people of Texas.

Click here to view the 90th anniversary website.

