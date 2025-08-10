OCEANCO LAUNCHES LEVIATHAN -- A 111M / 364FT YACHT BUILT WITH INTENT, NOT CONVENTION

ZWIJNDRECHT, Netherlands, Aug. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceanco is proud to introduce Leviathan, formerly known as project Y722, a 111m / 364ft diesel-electric yacht that redefines how we live and operate at sea. Designed not around tradition, but around purpose, Leviathan puts people at the heart of every decision.

Built for an experienced owner with a deep commitment to team building and crew wellbeing, Leviathan represents a shift in how yachts are imagined, built, and run. From day one, crew were invited into the process – not just as operators, but lending their operational insights to shape a yacht that works better for those who run it.

Materials and systems were chosen not to reduce effort, but to redirect effort toward higher-value work, not repetitive basic maintenance. Durable, ease of care materials like honed stone and natural wool carpets reduce upkeep, allowing crew to focus on the things that truly matter – whether it is creating richer guest experiences, supporting onboard scientific work, or managing complex operations in real time. Traditional high-maintenance elements like polished handrails with wooden cappings, teak decks and vast painted superstructure sections were intentionally replaced with smart alternatives such as composite capping rails / decks and full height glass superstructure bulkheads were seamlessly integrated, all without compromising but enhancing aesthetics.

Leviathan's design reflects a human-centric approach to life at sea. With naval architecture by Lateral Naval Architects and Oceanco, exterior design by Oceanco, and interiors by Mark Berryman Design, every element has been developed to enhance functionality and comfort for both crew and guests. The owner played an active role throughout the process, alongside YTMC the owner's technical representatives, and Y.CO, ensuring the yacht remains aligned with its guiding philosophy. Crew and co-makers alike contributed their expertise – reflected in every practical detail and solution.

As a tribute to the spirit of collaboration at the heart of this project, a glass panel engraved with the names of over 2,000 individuals involved in the build now stands in Leviathan's main staircase – a permanent reminder that this yacht was built by people, for people.

"Leviathan represents a new philosophy of yachting – one that places greater purpose at the heart of design, ownership and operations," says Deniz de Koningh, Project Director at Oceanco. "The owner's vision sets a forward-thinking example of how yachts can be built and used with intent. We are excited to see the influence she may have in shaping the future of the industry."

"A sanctuary of comfort where silence meets strength, Leviathan wrapped in her sharp lines represents a superb synergy of form and function." says Dan Morgan, Managing Director of YTMC.

"She is not just a high-performance vessel," adds Charlie Birkett, CEO and Co-Founder of Y.CO. "She is a working ecosystem, designed to support everything from world-class hospitality to scientific research. That is what happens when you put people and purpose, at the center."

Leviathan will begin sea trials in the coming weeks. More details about her capabilities and the philosophy behind her will be shared soon.

SPECIFICATIONS