Joint Statement On Gaza

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SLOVENIA, August 10 - We firmly reject any demographic or territorial changes in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Actions in this regard constitute a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

The intensification of the military offensive and the occupation of Gaza City represents a serious obstacle to the implementation of the two-state solution, which is the only path towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. The Gaza strip must be an integral part of the State of Palestine, along with the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The recognition of Palestine and Israel is the best security guarantee for both, and will ensure stability for the whole region.

We continue to call for an immediate ceasefire agreement and a permanent end to hostilities, for the immediate release of all hostages at the hands of Hamas and for the rapid, unimpeded and large-scale entry of humanitarian aid. Hamas cannot have a role in the future governance or security arrangements in Gaza, and must be disarmed.

Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iceland.

Simon Harris, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland.

Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of Luxembourg.

Ian Borg, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Malta.

Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway.

Paulo Rangel, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of Portugal.

Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia.

José Manuel Albares Bueno, Minister for Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation of Spain.

