Ram Charan Spends His Sunday Sweating It Out In The Gym With Brothers Varun Tej & Sai Tej

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 10 (IANS) Mega brothers, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, and Sai Durgha Tej are proof that there are no weekends when it comes to fitness.

All three of them were seen spending their Sunday by sweating it out in the gym.

Sai Durgha Tej took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself posing with cousins Ram Charan and Varun Tej in the gym after a fruitful workout session, along with the caption, "Weekend grind with the crew (sic)."

The photo of the Mega brothers enjoying a joint fitness session quickly went viral with the netizens, especially going gaga over Ram Charan's full beard and muscular build.

Netizens used the comment section to express their excitement to see RC's rugged look on the big screen.

One of the Instagram users wrote,“Best kindaaaa weekend."

Another one penned,“Mega brothers".

The third comment read, "Mega family on fire."

One of the cybercitizens wrote, "Peddi and his boys...."

Another comment read, "OMG...RC is littttttt"

Talking about Ram Charan's professional commitments, he is waiting for the release of his next with Buchi Babu Sana - "Peddi"

With Ram Charan as the lead, the project enjoys a promising cast with Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles, along with others.

Penned and helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, "Peddi" is presented by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

Backed by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, the film will have tunes scored by music maestro AR Rahman with camera work by R. Rathnavelu.

The technical crew also has Avinash Kolla as the production designer and Navin Nooli as the editor.

"Peddi" is slated for a grand theatrical release on March 27, 2026.

On the other hand, Varun is presently shooting for "Korean Kanaka Raju", whereas Sai Durgha Tej is working on "Sambarala Yeti Gattu".