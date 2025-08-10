Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Prime Minister, Heads Of Media Authorities

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, Eng. Khaled Abdel Aziz, Chairman of the National Press Authority, Eng. Abdel Sadek El-Shorbagy, and Chairman of the National Media Authority, Ahmed El-Moslemany.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi began the meeting by extending his greetings and appreciation to all workers in the media sector. The President highlighted the vital role played by the Egyptian media in building the national character, shaping citizens' awareness, and informing them of the latest developments on the local and international levels, noting the achievements made as well as refining public taste and consolidating societal values and principles. President El-Sisi affirmed the state's unwavering commitment to upholding freedom of expression and embracing all national opinions within the Egyptian media system, therefore enhancing pluralism and intellectual openness.

The President gave directives to develop a comprehensive roadmap for the development of Egyptian media, utilizing all specialized expertise and competencies. This shall ensure that the national media keeps pace with the rapid global changes and enable it to fulfill its mission in line with the approaches of the modern Egyptian state and the new republic. The President also stressed the importance of making data and information available to the media, especially during times of crises that attract public attention, in order for topics to be addressed without exaggeration in presentation nor shortage in presentation.

The President emphasized the importance of relying on qualified young cadres to work in the media, and holding educational and training programs for those working in this field, while focusing on concepts of national security and openness to diverse opinions, and therefore consolidating diversity in opinions within the Egyptian media system.

President El-Sisi listened to a presentation on the efforts being made to develop the Egyptian Radio and Television system (Maspero), including its affiliated channels. This is in addition to a presentation on the modernization of national press institutions. In this context, the President approved the disbursement of the cash allowance proposed by the government to journalists and gave directives to resolve the end-of-service bonus issue for Maspero employees.

