Andhra College Student Assaulted By Seniors Attackers Filmed Incident, 3 Arrested

Vijayawada: A shocking case of student violence has emerged from Dachepalli in Palnadu district, where a first-year intermediate student staying at the BC hostel was brutally assaulted by senior students late Thursday night.

The disturbing incident, filmed by the attackers themselves, shows the victim being repeatedly kicked and beaten inside a hostel room while begging for mercy. At one point, the assailants allegedly tried to give him an electric shock using a live wire.

Hostel Authorities Alert Police

According to Guruzala DSP Jagadeesh, the victim is a government junior college student from Srinagar, a nearby locality. Police say the assault was carried out by two senior hostel residents along with three other young men.

The victim informed hostel warden M. Deepika about the attack on Friday, after which she alerted the police. Officers visited the hostel that day, questioned those present, and dispersed the students.

Video Goes Viral

However, when clips of the assault began circulating widely on social media on Saturday afternoon, the police reassessed the gravity of the case and launched a formal investigation. Three of the five accused have since been taken into custody, while search operations are underway to trace the remaining two.

A criminal case has been registered, and investigators are examining the video footage along with other evidence to build their case. The DSP confirmed that the victim's medical details have not yet been disclosed, and the investigation is ongoing to determine the full extent of his injuries.

Police have assured that further legal action will follow based on the findings of the inquiry.