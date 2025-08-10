President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif
During the conversation, the leaders fondly recalled the Pakistani Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan, the bilateral and trilateral meetings held in Lachin in the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Pakistan format, as well as his participation in the Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Khankendi.
The discussion highlighted the significance of the documents signed during President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the U.S., particularly the Joint Declaration signed by the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia in the presence of the U.S. President, along with other documents. These were noted as crucial for ensuring lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, with a special emphasis on the pivotal role played by U.S. President Donald Trump in achieving these outcomes.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscored the importance of the agreements reached and extended his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev.
The leaders also exchanged views on further expanding bilateral relations in the fields of economy, energy, trade, and investment.
