ASEZA: Aqaba Port's Development Plans Prioritize Operational 'Efficiency'

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, August 10 (Petra) - Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Shadi "Ramzi" Majali, affirmed the authority's "commitment" to developing the Kingdom's port system in line with His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision for Aqaba.Majali added that this plan aligns with the government's modernization plans to enhance "competitiveness and operational efficiency" of Jordanian ports.Checking on services at Aqaba Ports Management and Operations Company (APMOC), Majali praised the "qualitative leap" in the Aqaba port in the development and modernization areas within "carefully studied" plans.Majali also commended continuity of communication channels among all transport and supply chain and stakeholders involved in the Aqaba port's operations.APMOC Chairman, Dr. Mahmoud Khleifat, highlighted the company's development and modernization plans, noting achievements made in the handling operations and public safety.Khleifat also referred to the company's restructuring plans, human resource development programs, and the comprehensive modernization strategy for all port facilities.Noting the port's role in boosting the national economy and stimulating trade, he referred to transit trade traffic to neighboring Arab countries to achieve this goal.Additionally, he underlined "openness" of the port system to all business partners in various relevant sectors, in a bid to serve the high national interests.