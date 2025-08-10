403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ASEZA: Aqaba Port's Development Plans Prioritize Operational 'Efficiency'
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Aqaba, August 10 (Petra) - Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Shadi "Ramzi" Majali, affirmed the authority's "commitment" to developing the Kingdom's port system in line with His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision for Aqaba.
Majali added that this plan aligns with the government's modernization plans to enhance "competitiveness and operational efficiency" of Jordanian ports.
Checking on services at Aqaba Ports Management and Operations Company (APMOC), Majali praised the "qualitative leap" in the Aqaba port in the development and modernization areas within "carefully studied" plans.
Majali also commended continuity of communication channels among all transport and supply chain and stakeholders involved in the Aqaba port's operations.
APMOC Chairman, Dr. Mahmoud Khleifat, highlighted the company's development and modernization plans, noting achievements made in the handling operations and public safety.
Khleifat also referred to the company's restructuring plans, human resource development programs, and the comprehensive modernization strategy for all port facilities.
Noting the port's role in boosting the national economy and stimulating trade, he referred to transit trade traffic to neighboring Arab countries to achieve this goal.
Additionally, he underlined "openness" of the port system to all business partners in various relevant sectors, in a bid to serve the high national interests.
Aqaba, August 10 (Petra) - Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Shadi "Ramzi" Majali, affirmed the authority's "commitment" to developing the Kingdom's port system in line with His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision for Aqaba.
Majali added that this plan aligns with the government's modernization plans to enhance "competitiveness and operational efficiency" of Jordanian ports.
Checking on services at Aqaba Ports Management and Operations Company (APMOC), Majali praised the "qualitative leap" in the Aqaba port in the development and modernization areas within "carefully studied" plans.
Majali also commended continuity of communication channels among all transport and supply chain and stakeholders involved in the Aqaba port's operations.
APMOC Chairman, Dr. Mahmoud Khleifat, highlighted the company's development and modernization plans, noting achievements made in the handling operations and public safety.
Khleifat also referred to the company's restructuring plans, human resource development programs, and the comprehensive modernization strategy for all port facilities.
Noting the port's role in boosting the national economy and stimulating trade, he referred to transit trade traffic to neighboring Arab countries to achieve this goal.
Additionally, he underlined "openness" of the port system to all business partners in various relevant sectors, in a bid to serve the high national interests.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment