11 Care Home Beneficiaries Pass Tawjihi Exam-Minister


2025-08-10 10:05:41
Amman, August 10 (Petra) – The Ministry of Social Development announced 11 male and female students from its care homes passed General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) for the 2024-2025 academic year.
According to a ministry statement on Sunday, Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa greeted the "successful" students, adding that their achievement qualifies them to pursue their university education and reflects their "perseverance, diligence and relentless efforts."
Bani Mustafa indicated that the ministry is "proud" of these students' success, pledging support to this group to continue their education to achieve their aspirations, in line with the Royal directives and follow-up of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.
Through the services provided to beneficiaries, she said the Kingdom's care homes seek to provide facilitations and support to the beneficiary students and overcome their obstacles and challenges to achieve success.
Additionally, she praised role of the care homes' staff and their efforts in providing services to help the beneficiary students achieve their aspirations.

