Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordan, Syria, US Senior Officials To Hold Talks On Syria In Amman


2025-08-10 10:05:41
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 10 (Petra) – Jordan will host a meeting on Tuesday bringing together officials from Jordan, Syria and the US to discuss the Syrian developments and explore ways to support reconstruction efforts in Syria.
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Shibani, U.S. Special Envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Türkiye Thomas Bark and representatives from key institutions in all three countries will join the talks.
The gathering follows earlier talks held in Amman on July 19, 2025, which focused on upholding the ceasefire in Syria's southern Suwayda and addressing the broader crisis.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi is scheduled to hold separate meetings with Shibani and Bark on the sidelines of the talks.

MENAFN10082025000117011021ID1109908707

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search