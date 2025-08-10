Jordan, Syria, US Senior Officials To Hold Talks On Syria In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 10 (Petra) – Jordan will host a meeting on Tuesday bringing together officials from Jordan, Syria and the US to discuss the Syrian developments and explore ways to support reconstruction efforts in Syria.Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Shibani, U.S. Special Envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Türkiye Thomas Bark and representatives from key institutions in all three countries will join the talks.The gathering follows earlier talks held in Amman on July 19, 2025, which focused on upholding the ceasefire in Syria's southern Suwayda and addressing the broader crisis.Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi is scheduled to hold separate meetings with Shibani and Bark on the sidelines of the talks.