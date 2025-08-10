Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Amb.: Al-Zour North Power Plant Project Strengthens Kuwaiti-Saudi Relations


2025-08-10 10:04:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud affirmed on Sunday that the Al-Zour North Power Plant project represents a continuation of the strategic partnerships and an integral part of the economic integration between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
In a statement to KUNA, Prince Sultan noted that the project is being carried out in cooperation with the Partnerships Technical Bureau (PTB), the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, and a consortium comprising ACWA Power and the Gulf Investment Corporation.
The ambassador praised the historic relations between the two countries at all levels, and highlighted ACWA Power's role in the project as a testament to its capabilities, noting that it is among the largest Saudi companies in the energy sector.
He added that the company's participation reflects the confidence of the Kuwaiti leadership, while also underscores the Saudi leadership's commitment to supporting and developing companies and fostering opportunities for global competitiveness. (end)
aab


MENAFN10082025000071011013ID1109908701

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search