Saudi Amb.: Al-Zour North Power Plant Project Strengthens Kuwaiti-Saudi Relations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud affirmed on Sunday that the Al-Zour North Power Plant project represents a continuation of the strategic partnerships and an integral part of the economic integration between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
In a statement to KUNA, Prince Sultan noted that the project is being carried out in cooperation with the Partnerships Technical Bureau (PTB), the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, and a consortium comprising ACWA Power and the Gulf Investment Corporation.
The ambassador praised the historic relations between the two countries at all levels, and highlighted ACWA Power's role in the project as a testament to its capabilities, noting that it is among the largest Saudi companies in the energy sector.
He added that the company's participation reflects the confidence of the Kuwaiti leadership, while also underscores the Saudi leadership's commitment to supporting and developing companies and fostering opportunities for global competitiveness. (end)
