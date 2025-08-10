403
Chad's Ex-PM Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Violence Incitement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Chad's criminal court on Sunday sentenced former prime minister and opposition leader Succes Masra to 20 years in prison, in addition to a USD 1.7 million fine for inciting violence.
Masra, who was prime minister between January and May last year and is the head of the Transformers party, is accused of disseminating racist and xenophobic messages inciting bloody violence that claimed the lives of 76 people, according to local media reports.
He was arrested by Chadian security forces on May 16 for involvement in inciting hatred, possessing firearms and connection with local violence groups in south Chad.
Masra left Chad after a bloody crackdown on his followers in 2022, only returning under an amnesty agreed in 2024. (end)
