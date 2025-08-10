Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Chad's Ex-PM Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Violence Incitement


2025-08-10 10:04:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Chad's criminal court on Sunday sentenced former prime minister and opposition leader Succes Masra to 20 years in prison, in addition to a USD 1.7 million fine for inciting violence.
Masra, who was prime minister between January and May last year and is the head of the Transformers party, is accused of disseminating racist and xenophobic messages inciting bloody violence that claimed the lives of 76 people, according to local media reports.
He was arrested by Chadian security forces on May 16 for involvement in inciting hatred, possessing firearms and connection with local violence groups in south Chad.
Masra left Chad after a bloody crackdown on his followers in 2022, only returning under an amnesty agreed in 2024. (end)
mr


MENAFN10082025000071011013ID1109908700

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search