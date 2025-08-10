403
KAPP: Cost Of Al-Zour North Power Plant Project Exceeds KD One Bln
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Acting Director General of Kuwait Authority for Partnership Project (KAPP), Asmaa Al-Mousa, confirmed on Sunday that the cost of the second and third phases of the Al-Zour North Power Plant Project exceeds one billion Kuwaiti dinars (approximately USD 3.3 billion).
This came in a press statement by Al-Mousa on the sidelines of the signing of the commitment document for implementing phases two and three of the Al-Zour North Power Plant Project, in cooperation with the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, and a consortium that includes ACWA Power company and the Gulf Investment Corporation.
She stated that the project enjoys financial support from a group of local and international banks, reflecting the high level of confidence in the investment and partnership environment in Kuwait.
Al-Mousa pointed out that the project will be implemented under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) system, clarifying that the foreign investor's share will amount to 40 percent, while 50 percent of the project will be allocated to citizens, and 10 percent to public entities eligible to invest in such projects.
She noted that this project reflects the government's direction towards involving the private sector in infrastructure development and leveraging its expertise in design, implementation, and operation contributing to reduced costs, accelerated completion, and optimal use of natural resources, as well as attracting foreign investments and financing major development projects within the country.
Al-Mousa explained that a public joint-stock company will be established, and partnership contracts will be signed to commence design, construction, and operation works. The company will be listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange once it begins its commercial operations, expected in mid-2028. (end)
