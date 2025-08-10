Yuva Andhra Championship 2025 To Kick Off In Vijayawada From Aug 15
The Yuva Kabaddi Series is all set to make its mark in Andhra Pradesh with the launch of the Yuva Andhra Championship 2025. The championship will be broadcast live on FanCode in both Hindi and Telugu, bringing the thrill of kabaddi to fans across the nation.
The Yuva Andhra Championship will serve as a gateway for emerging kabaddi talents to secure their spot in the Telugu Kabaddi League later this year, offering them a platform to showcase their skill, grit, and passion.
Speaking about the Championship, Vikas Gautam, CEO, Yuva Kabaddi Series said, "The Yuva Andhra Championship will act as a direct feeder to the highly anticipated Telugu Kabaddi League, scheduled for the end of 2025. Every player participating in this tournament will have the golden opportunity to qualify for the Telugu Kabaddi League, where they can perform in front of a wider audience, attract attention from professional scouts, and take a major step toward their kabaddi dreams."
The Yuva Andhra Championship 2025 will feature eight dynamic teams from across Andhra Pradesh: Vizag Commandos, Bhimavaram Guardians, Krishna Defenders, Amaravati Crushers, Kakinada Kraken, Vizianagaram Ninjas, Tirupati Raiders, and Kurnool Knights.
These teams are divided into two groups for the league stage. Group A comprises Kakinada Kraken, Vizianagaram Ninjas, Bhimavaram Guardians, and Kurnool Knights, while Group B features Krishna Defenders, Amaravati Crushers, Tirupati Raiders, and Vizag Commandos.
Group A: Kakinada Kraken, Vizianagaram Ninjas, Bhimavaram Guardians, Kurnool Knights
Group B: Krishna Defenders, Amaravati Crushers, Tirupati Raiders, Vizag Commandos
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment