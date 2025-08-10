Yuva Andhra Championship 2025 To Kick Off In Vijayawada From Aug 15

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 10 (IANS) The Yuva Andhra Championship 2025, a feeder tournament into the Telugu Kabaddi League, is set to kick off on August 15 2025 at the Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium in Vijayawada. The 11-day sporting extravaganza will run until August 25, featuring 46 high-octane matches between eight teams from across Andhra Pradesh.

The Yuva Kabaddi Series is all set to make its mark in Andhra Pradesh with the launch of the Yuva Andhra Championship 2025. The championship will be broadcast live on FanCode in both Hindi and Telugu, bringing the thrill of kabaddi to fans across the nation.

The Yuva Andhra Championship will serve as a gateway for emerging kabaddi talents to secure their spot in the Telugu Kabaddi League later this year, offering them a platform to showcase their skill, grit, and passion.

Speaking about the Championship, Vikas Gautam, CEO, Yuva Kabaddi Series said, "The Yuva Andhra Championship will act as a direct feeder to the highly anticipated Telugu Kabaddi League, scheduled for the end of 2025. Every player participating in this tournament will have the golden opportunity to qualify for the Telugu Kabaddi League, where they can perform in front of a wider audience, attract attention from professional scouts, and take a major step toward their kabaddi dreams."

The Yuva Andhra Championship 2025 will feature eight dynamic teams from across Andhra Pradesh: Vizag Commandos, Bhimavaram Guardians, Krishna Defenders, Amaravati Crushers, Kakinada Kraken, Vizianagaram Ninjas, Tirupati Raiders, and Kurnool Knights.

These teams are divided into two groups for the league stage. Group A comprises Kakinada Kraken, Vizianagaram Ninjas, Bhimavaram Guardians, and Kurnool Knights, while Group B features Krishna Defenders, Amaravati Crushers, Tirupati Raiders, and Vizag Commandos.

