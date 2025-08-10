Soap Operas As A Learning Tool For Small Cross-Border Traders In Africa

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

A creative blend of storytelling, soap-opera-style drama, and culturally tailored content has changed the way small-scale cross-border traders work in Eastern and Southern Africa.

This innovative training programme by the International Trade Centre (ITC) has empowered 2,500 traders, helping them navigate border procedures and formalise their businesses.

By aligning training materials with traders' everyday experiences, the programme turned complex technical concepts into practical, engaging lessons that are easier to understand.

The ITC SME Trade Academy 's Scalable Workshop methodology was adapted using digital content pre-loaded onto portable media hubs, ensuring consistent delivery even in areas with limited internet access. Training modules were developed in English, French, Bemba, and Nyanja, helping to overcome language barriers.

Many small-scale cross-border traders, especially women, often deal with complex procedures, harassment, and corruption. Since cross-border trade is essential in Africa, this new approach can help other regions make small trade more official and improve how traders and government work together.

Historically, many traders have operated informally, with limited understanding of official processes. In response, ITC developed a comprehensive Trade Facilitation Training Programme tailored specifically for traders with low literacy levels and limited digital access. The five-module curriculum covers essential topics, including border procedures, legal compliance, and managing corruption.

Local ownership for long-term impact

One of the programme's most significant achievements lies in its sustainability through local ownership. Five Cross-Border Trader Association branches continue to run training sessions independently, adapting the content to suit their specific contexts. In total, 1,855 additional participants have been trained. In some instances, sessions were even conducted in church venues when formal training spaces were unavailable.

The programme's impact goes beyond education. Trader associations report that trained participants now follow legal border procedures more consistently, leading to greater compliance and improved operational efficiency. The practical knowledge acquired is being actively applied in daily business operations, resulting in better-informed decision-making.

Some of the reported ripple effects are:



Increased membership in trader associations due to growing trust and recognition

More traders taking steps to formalize their businesses

Stronger collaboration among traders through group activities

Greater awareness among government officials of local trader associations New entrepreneurial ventures initiated by programme participants

The programme reached several key border crossings, including Mwami/Mchinji (Zambia/Malawi), Chirundu (Zambia/Zimbabwe), Kasumbalesa (Zambia/Democratic Republic of Congo), Nakonde/Tunduma (Zambia/Tanzania), and Moyale (Kenya).

This initiative formed part of the COMESA Cross-Border Trade Initiative, funded by the European Union.

