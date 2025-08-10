Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Killed 61 Gazans, Injured 363 In 24 Hours


2025-08-10 09:06:13
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, Aug. 10 (Petra) -- The Gaza Ministry of Health reported 61 deaths and 363 injuries in the past 24 hours from ongoing Israeli attacks.
The ministry said victims remain trapped under rubble, while others are still stranded in streets, as rescue teams fail to evacuate them.
Since October 7, 2023, the ministry announced Gaza death toll has reached 61,430 martyrs and 153,213 injured.

