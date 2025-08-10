403
Jordan Receives 3 Ambulances For Gaza Military Hospitals
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 10 (Petra) -- Jordan Armed Forces (JAF), through the Royal Medical Services (RMS), on Sunday received three ambulances donated by Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP), in partnership with its branch Aghosh UK, to support Jordanian military field hospitals in Gaza.
During the handover ceremony, RMS Director Brig. Gen. Sahil Hamouri said the new ambulances would enhance the ability to handle critical cases and transfer patients from Gaza to Jordanian military hospitals, praising the Pakistani organization's support in this regard.
Waddah Kilani, AKFP Regional Director, said the aid is part of a humanitarian and "moral" duty toward Gaza, in support of Jordan's ongoing efforts to help residents during the crisis.
Kilani added that the initiative reflects international solidarity with the Palestinian people and "commitment" to just humanitarian causes.
Jordan, led by King Abdullah II, continues to support Gaza through airlifts, land convoys, medical supplies, and treatment at field hospitals.
