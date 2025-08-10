VTC Eyes 'Most In-Demand' Vocational Paths In New Training Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 10 (Petra) - Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) announced the opening of online admission and registration applications for the "most in-demand" vocational specializations in the labor market for the 2025-2026 training year, starting Monday, August 11, via the official platform:In a statement issued on Sunday, the VTC urged all General Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) graduates, diploma holders, university alumni, job seekers, and people without academic degrees to join training programs at all the corporation's nationwide institutes.As a pathway to enter the local, regional, and international labor market, the VTC affirmed its "readiness" to provide technical support to applicants, through career counselors at all its institutes to resolve difficulties in completing the digital registration process.The VTC added that this effort aims to facilitate the Jordanian youth's access to professional specializations that meet their aspirations and enhance their opportunities to join the local and regional labor market through 32 training institutes countrywide.To ensure smooth registration, the VTC has set up a hotline to answer inquiries from potential applicants and provide technical support via the WhatsApp channel at 0798137070, to provide immediate assistance and answer all questions for this goal.VTC Director General, Dr. Ahmed Gharaibeh, said e-registration continues the corporation's digital transformation efforts by utilizing the latest digital technologies to enhance the concept of digital citizenship in line with international standards.