Halle Berry's First Husband Blames Her Career And Independence For Their Split
The couple ended their marriage because she didn't“cook and clean”. The 58-year-old Oscar winner tied the knot with former Major League Baseball player David Justice, 59, in 1993 but they divorced four years later, and David admitted Halle's career and independence was a big problem for him, reports 'Female First UK'.
Speaking on Matt Barnes' All the Smoke podcast, he said, "My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn't vast. So, I'm looking at my mom, and I'm a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I'm thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, (be) traditional, you know? Then I'm thinking, 'OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?' At that time, as a young guy, she don't cook, don't clean, don't really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues”.
As per 'Female First UK', David, who said the couple didn't receive a lot of "negative attention until I decided to leave her in 1996", claimed that Halle proposed to him after five months of dating and he accepted, despite having doubts.
He said, "She asked me to marry her after knowing me for five months. I said OK, because I couldn't say no. Who's going to say no at that time? I don't know if my heart was really into it, but I didn't want to make her feel bad and say no, you know, or (if) I was just in the moment”.
And, he blames her career and his lack of experience in relationships for the end of their marriage.
He said, "We spent a lot of time apart because she was doing movies in this country, that country. And we honestly probably could have made it if I knew about therapy. If we knew about therapy, we probably could have made it”.
“We never had any major issues like that. It's just because I was young and had only been in one real relationship before her”, he added.
