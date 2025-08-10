'Saiyaara' Director Mohit Suri's Wife Uditaa Goswami Turns DJ, Spins Magic At Film's Success Bash

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) The recently released film 'Saiyaara' has turned out to be a humongous success, and the team behind the film is on cloud nine. Recently the makers of the film hosted a success bash which was attended by the cast and crew. Director Mohit Suri's wife Uditaa Goswami was also at the event spinning the turntable.

'Saiyaara' star Ahaan Panday's mother, Deanne Panday took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared pictures documenting the moments from the party. In the pictures, the lead pair of 'Saiyaara' Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda caught the attention of the netizens with their off-screen chemistry sparking dating rumours between the actors.

Mohit's wife Uditaa Goswami was seen at the DJ console mixing the tracks and playing it out to the gallery. She played 'Woh Lamhe Remix' from her husband's directorial debut 'Zeher', in which she also played one of the leads.

A few days ago, a video of her had also gone viral on social media, which showed Uditaa Goswami. Uditaa's transition from the big screen to music has been a remarkable journey. She began her career as a model in Dehradun, and went on to star in films like 'Zeher' and 'Aksar'. All of her films had chartbuster music. She followed her passion for music, training under DJ Suketu and building a new career as a DJ and music producer.

Meanwhile, 'Saiyaara' witnessed a terrific opening collecting INR 21.5 crore in India. 'Son of Sardaar 2', which stars Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, opened to a third figure of 'Saiyaara' at INR 7.25 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film had pushed its release date after witnessing the storm unleashed by 'Saiyaara' at the box-office. However, it still couldn't capitalise on the delayed release.

'Saiyaara' has done to this generation what 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' did to the millenials or 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' did to Generation X with its debutants.

Earlier, Mohit Suri had shared that owing to the film's success, he has not been able to give time to his family. His evenings are spent tracking the numbers, occupancy and the footfall in theatre for the evening shows of his film.

Naturally, his wife, actress Udita Goswami has some complaints about him being superbusy. But, he said that it's a nice feeling to have.

'Saiyaara' will complete a month of its theatrical run next week, and has set its OTT release with Netflix.