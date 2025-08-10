403
Aspire Summer Camp 2025 Concludes in a Joyful Festive Atmosphere
August 10, 2025 – Doha, Qatar:
The Aspire Summer Camp 2025 concluded in a lively and festive atmosphere, filled with excitement and joy, where children enjoyed thrilling entertainment shows and various interactive activities, marking the perfect finale to weeks of learning and fun
The closing ceremony featured the distribution of participation certificates to the children, in recognition of their commitment and active engagement in the camp’s activities. The camp, which ran until 7 August, targeted children aged 6 to 12, offering a comprehensive program that combined sports, educational, and recreational activities
Throughout the camp, activities ranged from football, basketball, volleyball, handball, self-defense, gymnastics, and rhythmic gymnastics to swimming sessions, recreational games, and educational workshops in reading and drawing. The program also included field trips to some of Doha’s most prominent cultural and recreational landmarks
Organizing the camp comes as part of Aspire Zone Foundation’s efforts to provide a safe and stimulating environment that nurtures children’s physical, social, and creative skills, enriching their personal experiences during the summer break
This year’s edition was supported by official sponsors Decathlon and Al-Olaya, with Qommunication as the media sponsor, the Qatar Red Crescent as the medical sponsor, and Meryal Waterpark as the event partner
