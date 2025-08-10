403
Red Hat Recognized as a Leader for Second Consecutive Year in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud-Native Application Platforms
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) August 10, 2025 – Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, has announced that it has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Cloud-Native Application Platforms for the second year in a row. Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, was recognized for the solution’s Completeness of Vision and in Ability to Execute in the Magic Quadrant.
In our opinion, this recognition underscores Red Hat OpenShift’s comprehensive capabilities in helping organizations build, deploy and manage cloud-native applications across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, from the datacenter to the edge. The platform’s ability to provide a consistent operational experience for both virtualized and containerized workloads, coupled with its robust developer tooling and integrated security features, empowers enterprises to accelerate innovation and drive digital transformation. We feel Red Hat OpenShift is recognized for its robust capabilities in containerization support, its extensive ecosystem and integration and its strong security and compliance features.
Red Hat OpenShift continues to evolve, offering a flexible and powerful foundation for a wide range of workloads, including increasingly critical AI/ML initiatives. With its flexible multicloud strategy, Red Hat OpenShift demonstrates a clear understanding of the evolving cloud-native market, positioning it to effectively power the next generation of AI-driven workloads.
The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud-Native Application Platforms evaluated 12 vendor solutions and was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to Gartner, Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow. View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Red Hat’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, here.
Supporting Quotes
Mike Barrett, vice president & general manager, Hybrid Cloud Platforms, Red Hat: “We believe being recognized as a Leader for a second consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud-Native Application Platforms is a testament to Red Hat OpenShift’s sustained innovation and its critical role in enabling enterprises to navigate the complexities of modern application development. Our commitment to open source and hybrid cloud allows organizations to build, deploy and manage applications with unparalleled consistency and flexibility, wherever their data and operations reside.”
