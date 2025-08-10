Multilingual Conversational Speech Language Model (MLC-SLM) Workshop At Interspeech 2025
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Aug. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Interspeech 2025 , Nexdata will host the MLC-SLM Workshop on August 22 at Dock 14, Rotterdam Ahoy Convention Centre .
This workshop is dedicated to advancing multilingual conversational speech AI by addressing a pressing challenge in the field: the lack of multilingual, context-rich dialogue data for training LLM-based spoken dialogue systems.
About the Workshop
At the heart of the workshop is the MLC-SLM Challenge , a global initiative launched to promote innovation in speech language models using a newly released multilingual conversational dataset. The workshop will feature:
-
Announcement of challenge results and awards
Keynotes and invited talks from leading experts in the field
Workshop Highlights:
Challenge Summary & Awards Ceremony
A recap of the challenge objectives, results, and outstanding submissions that advanced the state of multilingual spoken dialogue models.
Keynote Speakers
Shinji Watanabe, Associate Professor, "Carnegie Mellon University"
Hung-yi Lee, Professor, "National Taiwan University"
Invited Talks
Ming Li, Professor, "Duke Kunshan University"
Shuai Wang, Associate Professor, "Nanjing University"
Pan Pan, Director of AI Business, Nexdata
Purpose & Audience
This full-day event will bring together leading academic researchers, industry practitioners, and data providers to discuss the future of multilingual spoken dialogue systems. The workshop will also serve as a platform to explore the challenges and opportunities in building scalable, multilingual, and context-aware speech models.
About Nexdata
As the host of the MLC-SLM Workshop, Nexdata provides high-quality training data solutions for AI development. With a broad portfolio of off-the-shelf datasets and flexible data collection and annotation services, Nexdata is committed to enabling breakthrough innovation across the AI industry.
Workshop Details:
Date: August 22, 2025
Venue: Dock 14, Rotterdam Ahoy Convention Centre, Netherlands
For more information and updates:
