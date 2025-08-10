Multilingual Conversational Speech Language Model (MLC-SLM) Workshop At Interspeech 2025

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Aug. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Interspeech 2025 , Nexdata will host the MLC-SLM Workshop on August 22 at Dock 14, Rotterdam Ahoy Convention Centre .

This workshop is dedicated to advancing multilingual conversational speech AI by addressing a pressing challenge in the field: the lack of multilingual, context-rich dialogue data for training LLM-based spoken dialogue systems.

About the Workshop

At the heart of the workshop is the MLC-SLM Challenge , a global initiative launched to promote innovation in speech language models using a newly released multilingual conversational dataset. The workshop will feature:



Announcement of challenge results and awards Keynotes and invited talks from leading experts in the field

Workshop Highlights:

Challenge Summary & Awards Ceremony

A recap of the challenge objectives, results, and outstanding submissions that advanced the state of multilingual spoken dialogue models.

Keynote Speakers

Shinji Watanabe, Associate Professor, "Carnegie Mellon University"

Hung-yi Lee, Professor, "National Taiwan University"

Invited Talks

Ming Li, Professor, "Duke Kunshan University"

Shuai Wang, Associate Professor, "Nanjing University"

Pan Pan, Director of AI Business, Nexdata

Purpose & Audience

This full-day event will bring together leading academic researchers, industry practitioners, and data providers to discuss the future of multilingual spoken dialogue systems. The workshop will also serve as a platform to explore the challenges and opportunities in building scalable, multilingual, and context-aware speech models.

About Nexdata

As the host of the MLC-SLM Workshop, Nexdata provides high-quality training data solutions for AI development. With a broad portfolio of off-the-shelf datasets and flexible data collection and annotation services, Nexdata is committed to enabling breakthrough innovation across the AI industry.

Workshop Details:

Date: August 22, 2025

Venue: Dock 14, Rotterdam Ahoy Convention Centre, Netherlands

For more information and updates:

