Amethi Horror: Wife Chops Off Husband's Genitals After Midnight Quarrel


2025-08-10 08:10:18
A domestic quarrel in Amethi's Jagdishpur area took a violent turn on Saturday night, leaving a 38-year-old man critically injured and his wife in police custody. The incident took place in Fasanganj Kachnaw village, where Ansar Ahmad was allegedly attacked by his second wife, Nazneen Bano, during a heated argument. Police said Bano used a knife in the assault, causing severe injuries to Ahmad.

Family disputes were not uncommon in the household. Ahmad, who is married to two women - Sabejool and Nazneen - has no children from either marriage, a situation that often led to tensions.

After the attack, Ahmad was rushed to the community health centre in Jagdishpur before being referred to AIIMS Raebareli for advanced treatment. His condition remains serious, police sources said.

Jagdishpur SHO Raghvendra confirmed that Nazneen has been taken into custody and is being questioned.“We are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident,” he said.

