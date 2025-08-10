Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Defense Forces Continue To Control Dachne In Dnipropetrovsk Region


2025-08-10 08:05:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff announced this on Facebook .

“Defense Forces continue to control the village of Dachne in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Reports of its occupation are not true,” the statement said.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders are successfully thwarting the invaders' attempts to advance, inflicting significant losses in manpower and holding their positions.

“Please trust only official sources and verify information. Victory through unity,” the General Staff emphasized.

Read also: Defense Forces liberate Bezsalivka in Sumy region

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated and completely cleared the village of Bezsalivka in the Sumy region from Russian invaders.

